Building an Inclusive and Resilient Future through Disruptive Innovation

The cost of financing the United Nations SDG funding targets to find actionable solutions towards food scarcity, poverty, and the climate crisis rose 25% to $176 trillion over the last year, which could have been funded by the roughly $450 trillion in global liquid wealth.[1] In order to accelerate financing of the United Nations SDG funding targets, sustainable and impact investment strategies incorporating disruptive innovation may assist in aligning and identifying SDG impact targets throughout a well diversified portfolio. Through a sustained commitment to innovation, impact capital can then be unlocked and strategically allocated towards building the innovative finance models required to support forward thinking innovators creating the foundation of our regenerative economy.

Reframing Risk through Disruptive Innovation: Turn risk exposure into long term sustainable innovation insights

True innovation requires market experimentation and differentiated insights that can only be encouraged and nurtured within an investment environment that reevaluates innovation risk, presenting it as the vital key for delivering real sustainable outcomes. Risk then becomes reframed, allowing greater insights into portfolio risk exposures and informing strategic impact asset allocations. This is particularly important when considering allocations in emerging and frontier markets, whose market dynamism link with sustainability strategy[2] often results in higher returns[3] for investors. Innovation risk supported by adaptive market dynamism can therefore act as a type of sustainability innovation “sandbox,” where investors can develop, test, and validate their portfolio impact targets.

By reframing risk as an opportunity within a portfolio where disruptive innovation can manage near term risks while revealing a portfolio's potential for competitive risk-adjusted returns, investors can mobilise capital much more efficiently and effectively towards societal and environmental impact. Reframing risk through the lens of disruptive innovation also reveals oppportunities to invest earlier in long term structural sustainability trends, accelerating systemic change through scalable societal and environmental solutions.

Revealing Value through Disruptive Innovation: Shareholder advocacy through active impact stewardship

Financing the SDG funding gap requires investing in systemic change, seeking disruptive innovation through strategic risk exposures and active investor engagement and stewardship. The actionable insights that result from investors as agents of positive change have the potential to transform policies and frameworks that prevent the efficient deployment of impact capital towards closing the SDG financing gap. Through active investor stewardship[4] towards positive impact outcomes, investors can enhance systems innovation through reframing risk exposures that take into consideration the daring entrepreneurial vision needed to effectively address our most pressing societal and environmental issues. These disruptive innovations often lie within investment environments considered to have greater volatility and higher risk , such as emerging and frontier markets which are often negatively impacted by the extra risk premium added to the cost of capital[5] despite estimated to be responsible for 50% of Global GDP and 66% of global GDP growth in the past 10 years (2012-2022).[6]

Through active investor stewardship we can look beyond risk and factor in both positive and negative externalities while considering the underlying value of firms pursuing positive change. When factoring in both positive and negative externalities, it is important to consider that risk is relative and impact target discovery is iterative. It is also important to consider that within traditionally considered high risk investments, disruptive innovation reveals the impact catalysts needed to propel progress forward toward unlocking the impact capital that will create positive change for our sustainable future.

Actively engaging through investor impact stewardship, leveraging the disruptive innovation required to unlock the impact capital necessary for financing the SDG funding gap, can be guided by the following insights:

Through reframing portfolio risk exposures, are adaptive innovation impact targets leading to competitive risk adjusted returns integrated within your portfolio goals?

How does your investment process identify true innovators focused on disruptive innovation to accelerate systems change towards positive societal and environmental impact?

How can transformational change through disruptive innovation be enabled across your entire portfolio with the aim of positively contributing to society through holistic wealth building?

Building an inclusive and sustainable future requires pricing in the value of disruptive innovation to reveal the crucial impact insights needed to unlock the impact capital that will finance the next generation of sustainable businesses throughout global markets. Active impact investor stewardship accelerates the creation of the impact investment models needed to create the future economy that finances the SDG financing gap, as shareholder advocacy towards reframing risk will accelerate creative and dynamic possibilities to scale sustainable solutions and achieve maximum transformational impact.

Unlock Impact Capital to Build the Foundation for our Future Economy

Disruptive innovation reshapes economies, and lies at the heart of unlocking the global entrepreneurial vision needed to fund the SDG financing gap and create the sustainability solutions needed that are resilient and sustainable against systemic risks. Within a well diversified positive impact portfolio, innovation focused on real sustainable outcomes allows for portfolio adaptation and strengthens hedges amidst constantly shifting market dynamics. Unlocking the exponential long term value and capacity building of innovation within an impact aligned portfolio depends on viewing innovation as utilizing innovation risk as a disruptive catalyst when investing in systemic change. This unique utilization and leveraging of risk has the potential to create the enabling environment necessary to finance the disruptive innovation needed to close the SDG funding gap and build our sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future.

