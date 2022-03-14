Building Ahead: How Retailers can Creatively Develop Supply Chain Resilience and Lead with Intention

As we enter Q2 of 2022, brands that learn to manage inevitable supply chain challenges and handle this time with intention will remain competitive and profitable. This unprecedented situation can serve as a learning opportunity to help brands and the investors that support them to improve and grow their resilience.

By Matt Field, Co-founder and President, MakerSights

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, supply chains everywhere continue to be bombarded with massive disruptions. From shipping container shortages to flooding and COVID-19 infections setting off port closures, the looming challenges that retailers and investors in this space continue to navigate seem relentless. Even the Girl Scouts are experiencing a cookie shortage this year due to supply chain struggles.

This time period has proved that the most successful retailers are those that lead with intention and embrace uncertainty as an opportunity for change. These tribulations have highlighted the importance of a brand’s ability to react to unforeseen events quickly and effectively. Whether it includes skipping traditional samples in favor of 3D CAD drawings, reshoring manufacturing, or mitigating manufacturing risk that comes with steep profit implications by focusing production on what consumers explicitly state they’re excited to buy, retailers willing to think outside the box and do what they can to mitigate risk are those that will set themselves up for success in coming years.

Building the groundwork for supply chain resilience

Historically, the fashion industry has been resistant to internal change when it comes to technology, processes, and workflows. However, 24-month lead times, gut-based decision making, and uncertainty of consumer demand are, to put it simply, untenable. This was brought into sharp relief this past holiday season as brands worked through inventory shortages that resulted from supply chain challenges. According to a recent McKinsey analysis, optimizing the supply chain can increase sales by 3-7%, improve margins by 1.5% to 2.5%, and boost working capital and cash flow by 15%. COVID-19 has created a sense of urgency for change, and brands that embrace creative, sustainable thinking around product development are those that will stand ahead of the pack.

To overcome some of these supply chain challenges, fashion is now turning its focus to internal processes like product creation, merchandising, and go-to-market strategies. Decisions made during the concept-to-consumer process can lead to downstream issues, like unstable inventories and poorly planned manufacturing, which often result in lost profits that cripple retail brands. Leading with intention and ensuring investments are going toward the right inventory when making manufacturing decisions helps reduce time and resources wasted on factory time producing SKUs with low demand, ultimately freeing up resources for SKUs that will perform well. Looking forward, retail needs to re-evaluate internal processes to decrease their dependence on excessive sampling, reduce overproduction, and have an open mind to new ways of manufacturing planning.

Below are five ways that retailers can get ahead of supply chain disruptions and increase their resilience as a business:

1. Make product decisions using data, not just instinct to prevent over-indexing on products that take resources away from top sellers. Overproduction is bad for the bottom line and the environment. It wastes valuable resources within the supply chain on products that won't sell or have to be marked down before they move. To be proactive about ever-changing consumer preferences, brands and investors alike should embrace the power of using more real-time consumer sentiment and demand data. Leveraging the current increase in direct-to-consumer sales to tap into sources like eCommerce data, loyalty data, and even communicating directly with consumers themselves with tools like digital surveys provides more current and relevant insights. This ensures that product and merchant teams can keep up with rapidly evolving expectations from the market and are putting valuable materials and time toward products people love instead of clogging up the supply chain with assortments that will never sell.

2. Leave the samples behind. There will always be a need for some samples, but retailers should make a concerted effort to limit sample creation until they are in later stages of product development. Over-sampling adds unnecessary costs, slows the product development process, and takes up valuable bandwidth in the supply chain. Brands should leverage sketches and 3D CAD drawings so they can eliminate concepts, styles, and designs that aren't scoring well with target consumers or internal stakeholders before they reach the sample stage. That way they are only sampling the SKUs that they are confident in, which decreases reliance on a functioning supply chain during the product development process. Early testing with sketches and drawings allows brands to be more agile in making product decisions, and frees factory resources to focus on the SKUs that are most likely to be revenue drivers.

3. Consider a more iterative approach to assortment releases. Consumers don’t shop seasonally like they used to. Brands and retailers should consider evolving their release strategy to one of smaller, more frequent assortments. Instead of banking on the success of 3 to 5 big seasonal releases a year, they should embrace a more iterative approach to new product creation and assortments. Brands should work with their teams to constantly review data to see the performance of product lines, identifying early on where they may need to pivot or want to lean in. By not relying on the performance of a few large assortments per year to generate revenue, brands and retailers can minimize susceptibility to supply chain disruptions, increase their agility, and mitigate risk far more effectively.

4. Leverage data to quickly reallocate the budget from canceled orders. As a brand or retailer, it’s very possible that orders you place throughout the year may get canceled or delayed for a variety of reasons due to supply chain complications. Product and merchant teams can collect consumer data and leverage analytics to gauge the depth of demand across an assortment before any orders are placed. If and when any orders are rejected, they can use the same data to quickly pivot and make informed decisions on where to reallocate that budget to still make sales goals.

5. Take advantage of cloud technologies that enable real-time collaboration. While a brand or retailer can’t control supply chain disruptions, they can control how long it takes for them to react to them and build product assortments. Real-time collaboration goes a long way toward compensating for delays. Many retailers have yet to embrace digital transformation and are stuck reviewing 90+ slide decks and sitting through multi-day meetings. This costs brands valuable time. By embracing real-time collaboration tools and other cloud technologies, teams proactively streamline and accelerate decisions. Assortment feedback, insights, and decisions can be shared asynchronously with adjustments being made in a matter of hours – not days or even weeks. This real-time collaboration can mean placing assortment orders months in advance of typical order times that are often the busiest of the year for most manufacturers, taking advantage of free bandwidth in the supply chain.

Leading with intention

COVID-19 has created a sense of urgency for change. Brands and retailers should view recent and ongoing challenges as an opportunity to regain control. Consumer data, analytics, and emerging technologies will allow retailers to be more responsive to market opportunities, enabling them to be more agile and resilient to disruptions, supply chain or otherwise. Companies that invest in the right capabilities for long-term supply chain resilience are the ones that consumers will come to know that they can rely upon, which, in turn, will drive revenue and increase share of wallet.

About the author

Matt Field is the co-founder and president of MakerSights, the only collaborative assortment management workspace that embeds consumer data directly into the concept-to-consumer process. MakerSights’ mission is to help brands create products that people love while radically reducing waste. Matt leads operational execution, people and customer partnerships at MakerSights. Prior to MakerSights, Matt was a key executive overseeing international business, strategy, and analytics at BirchBox as their first employee. Matt started his career as a consultant at Bain & Co, advising Fortune 500 clients in the retail, consumer, and technology spaces. Matt graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University.

