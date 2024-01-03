News & Insights

Building a Winning Investing Strategy for 2024

January 03, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Mark Roussin for The Motley Fool ->

2023 was a fantastic year for the S&P 500, and especially for the Nasdaq and the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. However, 2024 is shaping up to be very different, and I expect the year to be a tale of two different halves. The first half I expect it to be more sluggish followed by the back half providing some growth.

In today's video, I recap my 2023 and discuss my strategy and goals for 2024.

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 29, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2024.

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

