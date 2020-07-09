Builders Persimmon, Vistry point to recovery after weak first half

Adds details on housing market, Vistry comments on stamp duty

July 9 (Reuters) - British homebuilders Persimmon PSN.L and Vistry VTYV.Lreported a coronovirus-driven plunge in first-half revenues on Thursdaywhile saying sales and interest in homes had picked up since, propping up prices and order books for the rest of the year.

The UK housing market ground to a halt during two months of hard coronavirus lockdowns, but construction and sales activity has picked up since mid-May and Vistry said it expected the stamp duty exemption announced by the government this week would support buyers in the months ahead.

Persimmon, the UK's second-largest homebuilder, said revenue dropped 32% to 1.19 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) for the six months ended June 30, while Vistry's revenue from housebuilding activities slumped 59.7% to 344 million pounds.

Persimmon, however, added the value of its forward sales of new homes as at June end was 15% ahead of last year at 1.86 billion pounds.

Housing reservations at Vistry were worth 1.66 billion pounds at the end of June, up from the 1.5 billion pounds on May 20.

Shares in Persimmon and Vistry were up 6% and 3%, respectively, by 0703 GMT, having rallied in the previous session in response to the government's stimulus plans.

($1 = 0.7913 pounds)

