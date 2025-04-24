Stocks

Builders FirstSource’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 24, 2025 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $13.3 billion, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. The Irving, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this building products & equipment company to report a profit of $1.35 per share, down 49.1% from $2.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2024, BLDR’s EPS of $2.31 outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.1%.  

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect BLDR to report a profit of $9.44 per share, down 18.3% from $11.56 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, its EPS is expected to rebound in fiscal 2026 and grow by 14.3% year over year to $10.79.   

A screenshot of a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com 

BLDR has declined 37.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 6% rise, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.5% uptick over the same time frame. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 20, BLDR’s shares closed down marginally following its mixed Q4 earnings release. The company posted revenue of $3.8 billion, which declined 8% from the year-ago quarter and missed the consensus estimates by 2.3%. An 8.8% fall in core organic sales, driven by declines across various end markets, led to its top-line miss. Moreover, a drop in gross and operating margins resulted in a 34.9% year-over-year decrease in its adjusted EPS to $2.31. However, the bottom-line figure surpassed Wall Street’s expectations by 3.1%, which might have provided some relief to investors and helped limit the stock’s decline. 

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, BLDR expects net sales to be in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion, and projects adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about BLDR’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for BLDR is $166.84, which indicates a notable 42.3% potential upside from the current levels. 

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
BLDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.