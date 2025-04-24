Builders FirstSource’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $13.3 billion, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. The Irving, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this building products & equipment company to report a profit of $1.35 per share, down 49.1% from $2.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2024, BLDR’s EPS of $2.31 outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.1%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect BLDR to report a profit of $9.44 per share, down 18.3% from $11.56 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, its EPS is expected to rebound in fiscal 2026 and grow by 14.3% year over year to $10.79.

BLDR has declined 37.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 6% rise, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.5% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 20, BLDR’s shares closed down marginally following its mixed Q4 earnings release. The company posted revenue of $3.8 billion, which declined 8% from the year-ago quarter and missed the consensus estimates by 2.3%. An 8.8% fall in core organic sales, driven by declines across various end markets, led to its top-line miss. Moreover, a drop in gross and operating margins resulted in a 34.9% year-over-year decrease in its adjusted EPS to $2.31. However, the bottom-line figure surpassed Wall Street’s expectations by 3.1%, which might have provided some relief to investors and helped limit the stock’s decline.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, BLDR expects net sales to be in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion, and projects adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about BLDR’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for BLDR is $166.84, which indicates a notable 42.3% potential upside from the current levels.

