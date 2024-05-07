Builders FirstSource's (BLDR) Stock Dips Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2024. Both earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



However, earnings declined year over year and net sales rose slightly from the prior year. A weakening Multi-Family market and higher mortgage rates driving affordability challenges were major headwinds.



Shares of this manufacturer and supplier of building materials dipped 12.9% in the pre-market trading session on May 7.



On an impressive note, BLDR generated approximately $40 million in productivity savings related to operations excellence and supply-chain initiatives in the first quarter. For 2024, it expects to deliver $90-$110 million in productivity savings.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65, which beat the consensus mark of $2.42 by 9.5%. The reported figure declined 10.5% from the year-ago EPS figure of $2.96, due to lower adjusted net income, partially offset by share repurchases.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Net sales of $3.89 billion topped the consensus mark of $3.81 billion by 2.2% and inched up marginally on a year-over-year basis. Commodity deflation of 1.7% was offset by a 1.9% contribution from acquisitions. Core organic sales were essentially flat from the prior-year period. Single-Family increased 4.3%, despite R&R/Other and Multi-Family’s respective fall of 4.7% and 13.4% year over year.

Sales According to Product Category

Value-Added Product Sales: For the quarter, sales of value-added products (comprising 51.6% of total net sales) were $2.01 billion, down 5.2% from the prior year (declined 3.4% organically). Within the segment, Manufactured products decreased 9.4% and Windows, doors & millwork fell 0.8% from a year ago.



Specialized Product & Other: Gypsum, Roofing & Insulation products sales (comprising 23.2% of total net sales) increased 1% from the year-ago quarter to $901.5 million.



Lumber & Lumber Sheet Goods: For the quarter, segment sales (comprising 25.2% of the quarterly net sales) rose 12.4% year over year to $980.6 million.

Operating Highlights

Gross profit of $1.3 billion fell 5.2% compared to the prior-year period. Gross margin of 33.4% contracted 190 basis points (bps) due to a timing shift in product mix toward lower-margin, early-stage homebuilding products and margin normalization, particularly in Multi-Family.



Selling, general and administrative expenses or SG&A increased 2.4% to $926.3 million, primarily owing to additional expenses from operations acquired in the last 12 months. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A rose 50 bps to 23.8%.



Adjusted EBITDA fell 14.4% on a year-over-year basis to $540.9 million due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses due to acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin also declined 240 bps year over year to 13.9%.

Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2024, Builders FirstSource had cash and cash equivalents of $697.5 million, up from $66.16 million at 2023-end. The company had liquidity of $2.4 billion in March-end, including $1.7 billion in net borrowing available under the revolving credit facility.



Long-term debt — net of current portion, discounts and issuance costs — was $3.7 billion, up from $3.18 billion at 2023-end. As of the first-quarter end, net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.1x compared with 0.8x in the prior year.



Net cash from operations was $317.2 million versus $654.4 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $$227.6 million in the first quarter.



BLDR repurchased 0.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $202.67 per share for $19.6 million. It had 122 million or approximately $980 million worth of stocks remaining in its share repurchase authorization on Mar 31.

2024 Guidance Maintained

For 2024, BLDR expects net sales between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion, up from $17.1 billion reported in 2023. Acquisitions completed within the last 12 months are projected to contribute 1-1.5% in net sales growth.



Geographically, Single-Family starts are likely to be up in the mid-single digits and R&R is projected to be up in the low-single digits but Multi-Family starts are expected to be down by 20-30%.



Gross margin is likely to be in the range of 30-33% versus 35.2% generated in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.8 billion, down from $2.9 billion reported in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14-15% compared with 17% in the prior year.



Free cash flow is expected to be in the $1-$1.2 billion range, assuming average commodity prices between $400 and $440 per thousand board feet (mbf).

Zacks Rank

BLDR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The upside can be attributed to robust total system sales growth and new unit contribution.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG released stellar first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, CMG reported benefits from enhanced throughput and effective marketing initiatives like Braised Beef Barbacoa and Chicken Al Pastor, leading to strong sales and transaction growth. The company stated that the momentum continued into April.



The Wendy's Company WEN reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



Solid same-restaurant sales and strength in U.S. breakfast sales and digital sales momentum aided WEN’s performance.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.