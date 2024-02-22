Builders FirstSource To Repurchase Up To $1.0 Bln Of Shares

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) announced on Thursday that its Board has approved the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of its outstanding common stock.

This includes the remaining approximately $200 million from the previous share repurchase plan approved in April 2023.

The company specified that the share buybacks may occur through various methods such as open market purchases, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, or trading plans following regulatory guidelines.

