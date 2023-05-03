News & Insights

Markets
BLDR

Builders FirstSource Shares Rise On Better-than-expected Q1 Results

May 03, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of building products supplier, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) are rising more than 11% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Net income decreased to $333.79 million, or $2.41 per share in the first quarter from $639.64 million, or $3.56 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $410.3 million, or $2.96 per share, that beat the average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.51 per share.

Net sales decreased 31.6% to $3.883 billion driven by weaker housing environment and commodity deflation, but beat the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

Looking forward to the second quarter, Builders FirstSource expects sales to be in the range of $4.0 billion - $4.2 billion. Analysts see revenue of $4.3 billion for the quarter.

BLDR is at $106.20 currently. It has traded in the range of $48.91-$105.96 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLDR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.