Builders FirstSource Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and 5.2%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the top and the bottom lines tumbled 6.7% and 27.6%, respectively.



BLDR’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 13%.

Trend in BLDR’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS has moved south to $2.13 from $2.19 in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 40% year-over-year decline from $3.55.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $3.91 billion, indicating a decline of 5.7% from $4.15 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence Builders FirstSource’s Results

Revenues



The top-line performance of Builders FirstSource is expected to have declined year over year due to softness and uncertainty surrounding the housing market. The affordability concerns due to a still high mortgage rate and persistent sticky inflation are marring the housing start trends, which is directly affecting the company’s sales volume. The Value-added product category (represented 49.2% of third quarter 2024 net sales) of BLDR, which includes manufactured products and windows, doors & millwork, is likely to have been adversely impacted by the ongoing market headwinds.



On the other hand, improved contributions from the other two reportable product categories of the company, Specialty building products & services (represented 25.5% of third-quarter net sales) and Lumber & lumber sheet goods (represented 25.3% of third-quarter net sales), are likely to have slightly offset the above headwinds during the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the net sales of the Value-added product category is pegged at $1.73 billion, indicating a decline from $2.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for the net sales of the Specialty building products & services and Lumber & lumber sheet goods are pegged at $996 million and $1.09 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 5%, respectively.



Earnings



The bottom line of BLDR is expected to have declined year over year due to increased expenses from higher inorganic activities, reduced operating leverage and a fall in the top line. The uncertainties revolving around the housing market and the inflationary pressures are not only hurting the sales growth trend but also hurting the margins.



Although the company is focusing on fostering its growth through a transformed business model and differentiated product portfolio, the lingering macro risks and a gloomy housing demand environment are suppressing the prospects to a great extent.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for BLDR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Builders FirstSource this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: BLDR has an Earnings ESP of +12.50%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the respective quarters to be reported.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



URBN’s earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 are expected to grow 29%. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 22.8%.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



SFM’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to increase 49%. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.3%.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



COST reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to increase 10.2%.

