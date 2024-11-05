Builders FirstSource reports Q3 EPS $3.07, consensus $2.98

Reports Q3 revenue $4.23B, consensus $4.45B.As previously announced, Dave Rush is retiring as President and CEO of Builders FirstSource (BLDR) BFS” , effective November 6 after 25 years of dedicated service. Mr. Rush will remain on the Board of Directors and continue as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition. “I’m proud of our resilient third quarter performance as we maintained a mid-teens EBITDA margin by leveraging our distinct competitive advantages and differentiated business model,” commented Dave Rush, CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Our six acquisitions during the third quarter reinforce our commitment to investing in value-added products to enhance our margin profile. I am confident in our ability to execute our strategy and drive long-term…Pete Beckmann, incoming CFO of Builders FirstSource, added, “We delivered resilient results during the third quarter despite a choppy housing market and the reduced value of an average start by leaning into the pillars of our strategy and operating model. We are leveraging our fortress balance sheet and free cash flow generation to drive disciplined capital deployment, as witnessed by our share repurchases and M&A activity during the quarter. Our scale and financial flexibility help us act as a key partner to homebuilders, and we have clear line of sight to compound value creation over the long term.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.