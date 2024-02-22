News & Insights

Builders FirstSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates - Update

February 22, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

For the full year, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) expects sales of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $17.72 billion. BLDR was trading up by 5.09 percent at $193 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the fourth quarter, FirstSource reported a profit that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $350.7 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $384.5 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $439.3 million or $3.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $4.150 billion from $4.357 billion last year.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $350.7 Mln. vs. $384.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.83 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $4.150 Bln vs. $4.357 Bln last year.

