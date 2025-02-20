BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 20, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.bldr.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 800-445-7795 (US) or 785-424-1699 (International), Conference ID: BLDRQ424.

For a replay call, dial 800-753-5575 (US) or 402-220-0683 (international).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.