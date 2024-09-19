Builders FirstSource Promotes CFO Peter Jackson To President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) announced Thursday that as part of a planned succession, its Board of Directors has named Chief Financial Officer Peter Jackson, as the Company's next President & Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective November 6, 2024.

Jackson will succeed Dave Rush, who has served as CEO since November 2022 and is retiring after 25 years of dedicated service to the Company. Rush will remain on the Builders FirstSource Board of Directors and continue as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Jackson has nearly 30 years of leadership experience, including 17 years in building products and 7 years with Builders FirstSource.

As CFO of Builders FirstSource, Jackson has been instrumental in the development, execution and achievement of its growth strategy, including overseeing capital allocation and M&A, leading digital transformation and architecting the business intelligence platform, setting the stage for future success.

The company also named Pete Beckmann to succeed Jackson as the new CFO.

