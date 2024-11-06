Builders FirstSource price target raised to $175 from $169 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to $175 from $169 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The stock traded higher after the company generated another quarter of better than expected gross margins, resulting in upside vs. EBITDA estimates despite a weaker than expected core organic sales performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Builders’ initial 2025 scenarios outlined seem to highlight an encouraging bounceback in relative sales performance, the firm added.

