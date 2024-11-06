News & Insights

Builders FirstSource price target lowered to $192 from $206 at BofA

November 06, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

BofA analyst Rafe Jadrosich lowered the firm’s price target on Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to $192 from $206 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after Q3 was in-line and the company lowered revenue guidance while keeping its EBITDA view unchanged. Margins are stabilizing, but the firm sees low-end of FY25 scenarios and lowered its 2024 and 2025 EPS estimates by (1%) and (3%), respectively, to reflect updated guidance and a lower 2025 revenue outlook.

