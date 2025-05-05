Builders FirstSource Launches $500 Mln Sr. Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), a manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Monday said it has launched an offering of $500 million of unsecured Senior Notes due 2035.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debt under its Asset-Based Lending (ABL) facility.

The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers as well aspersons who are outside the United States.

