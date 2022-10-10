Builders FirstSource, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLDR) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.3% over the last week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Builders FirstSource's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Builders FirstSource is:

52% = US$2.7b ÷ US$5.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.52.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Builders FirstSource's Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

First thing first, we like that Builders FirstSource has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 24% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Builders FirstSource's considerable five year net income growth of 68% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Builders FirstSource's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BLDR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BLDR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Builders FirstSource Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Builders FirstSource doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Builders FirstSource's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

