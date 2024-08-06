BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $344.090 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $404.619 million, or $3.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $420.4 million or $3.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $4.456 billion from $4.528 billion last year.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $344.090 Mln. vs. $404.619 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.87 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.456 Bln vs. $4.528 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 - $17.2 Bln

