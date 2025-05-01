BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $96.30 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $258.78 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $172.9 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $3.657 billion from $3.891 billion last year.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.30 Mln. vs. $258.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.657 Bln vs. $3.891 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $16.05 - $17.05 Bln

