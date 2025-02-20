BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Earnings Results: $BLDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE ($BLDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $3,820,300,000, missing estimates of $3,978,764,581 by $-158,464,581.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BLDR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Insider Trading Activity

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE insiders have traded $BLDR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLEVELAND A CHRISTOPHE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,784,100

PETE BECKMANN (EVP & CFO) sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $515,050

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.