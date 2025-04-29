BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Earnings Preview: Recent $BLDR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE ($BLDR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,734,925,544 and earnings of $1.42 per share.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Insider Trading Activity

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE insiders have traded $BLDR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E RUSH sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,534,760

CLEVELAND A CHRISTOPHE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,784,100

PETE BECKMANN (EVP & CFO) sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $515,050

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLDR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BLDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $197.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Rygiel from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $220.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Steven Chercover from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $175.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.