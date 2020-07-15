Builders FirstSource Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BLDR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.45, changing hands as high as $21.78 per share. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $9 per share, with $28.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.