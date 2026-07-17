Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -5.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.

The construction supply company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.29, marking a 45.8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.93 billion, down 7.22% from the year-ago period.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $14.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.74% and -2.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.53% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.22.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.