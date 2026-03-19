Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ended the recent trading session at $84.49, demonstrating a -2.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The construction supply company's stock has dropped by 23.95% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 70.2% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.17 billion, reflecting a 13.31% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $14.97 billion, indicating changes of -15.09% and -1.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.63% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.81, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 235, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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