Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ending at $193.01, denoting a -1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 11% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.10, showcasing a 26.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.47 billion, indicating a 1.51% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.68 per share and a revenue of $16.82 billion, signifying shifts of -19.95% and -1.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.97% decrease. Builders FirstSource presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.42, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 11.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

