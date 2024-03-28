Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $208.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.41, reflecting a 18.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.8 billion, reflecting a 2.21% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.02 per share and a revenue of $18.05 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.91% and +5.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.19% increase. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.68.

One should further note that BLDR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

