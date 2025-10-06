Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $127.11, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

The construction supply company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.85% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Builders FirstSource will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.69, reflecting a 44.95% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.8 billion, indicating a 10.26% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $15.18 billion, indicating changes of -41.87% and -7.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Builders FirstSource boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.14. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.14 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 14.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 7.56.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.