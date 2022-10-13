Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $62.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 13.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.27 billion, down 4.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.86 per share and revenue of $21.99 billion, which would represent changes of +53.68% and +10.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.33, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.