Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 13.8% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, up 65.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.73 billion, up 13.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.90 per share and revenue of $20.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.76% and +2.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.31% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

