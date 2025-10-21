Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves 2.63%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $125.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.63% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The stock of construction supply company has risen by 0.53% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.69, signifying a 44.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, down 10.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $15.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.87% and -7.42%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.37% lower. Currently, Builders FirstSource is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.72.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 13.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 7.18.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.