Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $61.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had lost 10.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.75 billion, up 13.79% from the year-ago period.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $20.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.98% and +2.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.28% higher. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.49.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

