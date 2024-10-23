Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the latest trading day at $179.22, indicating a -0.79% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.

The construction supply company's stock has dropped by 6.4% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.10, reflecting a 26.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.47 billion, down 1.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $16.82 billion, indicating changes of -19.95% and -1.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Builders FirstSource is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.88, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 10.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.63.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

