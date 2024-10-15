Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Builders FirstSource (BLDR) standing at $195.72, reflecting a -0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.01%.

Shares of the construction supply company witnessed a gain of 4.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.10, indicating a 26.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.47 billion, indicating a 1.51% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $16.82 billion, indicating changes of -19.95% and -1.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. As of now, Builders FirstSource holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.97.

We can additionally observe that BLDR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 11.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Retail industry stood at 3.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

