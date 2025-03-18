Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $127.72, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 16.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 10.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Builders FirstSource in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.36, marking a 48.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion, down 5.15% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.55 per share and a revenue of $16.92 billion, indicating changes of -17.39% and +3.16%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 18.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Builders FirstSource boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Builders FirstSource is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.69, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that BLDR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

