Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Builders FirstSource (BLDR) standing at $192.18, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 14.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.10, reflecting a 26.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.47 billion, indicating a 1.51% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $16.82 billion, indicating changes of -19.95% and -1.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.97% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.76.

We can also see that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 11.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.