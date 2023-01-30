Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $76.72, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 19.19% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.21% lower within the past month. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

