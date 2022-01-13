Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $80.58, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 3.73% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion, up 71.95% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

