Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ending at $111.39, denoting a -0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 12% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.05, reflecting a 22.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.87 billion, reflecting a 15.49% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.69 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion, which would represent changes of -26.83% and -23.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.69.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.