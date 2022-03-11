Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $74.33, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 8.16% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.73 billion, up 13.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.91 per share and revenue of $20.38 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +2.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.95% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.26, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

