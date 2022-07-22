Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $65.56, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 28.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, down 1.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $21.61 billion, which would represent changes of +19.19% and +8.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.