Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $81.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 22.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.18 billion, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.21% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

