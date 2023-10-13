Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ended the recent trading session at $116.27, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 13.28% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 1, 2023. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $4.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.12%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.87 billion, indicating a 15.49% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.69 per share and a revenue of $17.44 billion, signifying shifts of -26.83% and -23.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.