Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $61.58, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 2.29% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.22 billion, down 5.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.74 per share and revenue of $21.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.52% and +10.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.21.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.