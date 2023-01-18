Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $71.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 9.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, down 18.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.32% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

