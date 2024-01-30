Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ending at $176.41, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 5.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.89%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.94 billion, showing a 9.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

