Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $59.86, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 19.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.75 billion, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $20.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.98% and +2.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% higher. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.18, so we one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.