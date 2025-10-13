Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $120.71, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.21%.

The stock of construction supply company has fallen by 14.17% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.95%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.8 billion, reflecting a 10.26% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $15.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.87% and -7.42%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.37% downward. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.24, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 13.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 7.2.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.