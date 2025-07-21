Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $121.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 7.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.33, reflecting a 33.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.23 billion, indicating a 5.09% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.32 per share and a revenue of $16.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -28.03% and -1.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.49% decrease. Currently, Builders FirstSource is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.6, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 8.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 8.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.