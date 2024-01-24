Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) reached $165.32, with a -1.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

Shares of the construction supply company have depreciated by 0.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.94 billion, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. At present, Builders FirstSource boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.11 of its industry.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.