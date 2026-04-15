Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ended the recent trading session at $85.13, demonstrating a -3.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

The construction supply company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 72.85% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.17 billion, reflecting a 13.31% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $14.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.56% and -1.44%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Builders FirstSource presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Builders FirstSource is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.44.

We can also see that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, positioning it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.